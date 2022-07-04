Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.