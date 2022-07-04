Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $238,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $195.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.92. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

