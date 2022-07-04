Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,274 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.21 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

