Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

