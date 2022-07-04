Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 489 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

