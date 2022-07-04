VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) & Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI) Head to Head Analysis

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

VOXX International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VOXX International and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -3.51% -5.68% -3.64% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOXX International and Bell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $635.92 million 0.35 -$22.33 million ($0.93) -9.95 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bell Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VOXX International and Bell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

VOXX International presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 89.19%. Given VOXX International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe VOXX International is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of VOXX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VOXX International beats Bell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats. The company's Consumer Electronics segment provides speakers; home theater, business music, and streaming music systems; on-ear and in-ear headphones; wired and wireless headphones and ear buds; Bluetooth headphones and ear buds; soundbars; digital living network alliance compatible devices; high-definition television and wireless fidelity antennas; high-definition multimedia interface accessories; karaoke and infant/nursery products; home electronic accessories, such as cabling and power cords; other connectivity products; performance enhancing electronics; TV universal remotes; flat panel TV mounting systems; power supply systems and charging products; electronic equipment cleaning products; personal sound amplifiers; set-top boxes; and home and portable stereos. Its Biometrics segment offers iris identification and biometric security related products. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

