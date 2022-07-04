Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $18.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vroom by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 840,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 498,627 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Vroom has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.