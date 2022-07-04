Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

