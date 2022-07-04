Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

