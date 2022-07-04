Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Purchases £25,022.65 in Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Barrow bought 17,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £25,022.65 ($30,698.87).

Stephen Barrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of Warehouse REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,158,872.94).

Shares of WHR stock opened at GBX 145.20 ($1.78) on Monday. Warehouse REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market capitalization of £616.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178.75 ($2.19).

About Warehouse REIT (Get Rating)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.