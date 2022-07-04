Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $30.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.25 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

