Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 27.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 50.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

