Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.33.

WBS stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 441.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 52,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 394.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,463,000 after buying an additional 1,541,451 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

