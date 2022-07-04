Wedbush Comments on Accenture plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture stock opened at $280.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.73. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

