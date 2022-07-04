Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 350 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $150.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.27.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $6.45. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 39.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

