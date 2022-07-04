Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,275 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.