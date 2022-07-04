Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $131.95 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

