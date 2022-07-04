Wells Fargo & Company Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $77.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.40.

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,893,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,638,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

