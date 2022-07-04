West Oak Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,270.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,566.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

