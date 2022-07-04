Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $43.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $67,819,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $65,015,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

