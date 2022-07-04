William Blair Comments on UniFirst Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UniFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for UniFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

UNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

UniFirst stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $154.72 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after purchasing an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UniFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

