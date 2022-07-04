Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WRAC stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRAC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

