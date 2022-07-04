Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $125.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Wingstop stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.39. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

