Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

