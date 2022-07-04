XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPAXU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 483,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPAXU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. XPAC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

