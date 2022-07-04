XPeng’s (XPEV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet restated their neutral rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.30 price objective on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CLSA started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of XPEV opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 4.02. XPeng has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

