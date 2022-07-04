Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 28,803 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 348,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 258,856 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

