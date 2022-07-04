Xponance Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $256,944,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,866,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 260,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,817,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BJ opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,643 shares of company stock worth $3,052,319. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

