Xponance Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $51.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

