Xponance Inc. Sells 289 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $48.15 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

