Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.