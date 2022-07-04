Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.