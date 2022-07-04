Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00282950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00072440 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

