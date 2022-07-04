Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 830 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

