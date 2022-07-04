ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Up 39.3% in June

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM opened at $43.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 40.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.34%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

