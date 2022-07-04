Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.3% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zoetis by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 398,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,129,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

