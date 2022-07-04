Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,506. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

