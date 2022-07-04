Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,692 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

