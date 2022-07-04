Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 767 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $307.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

