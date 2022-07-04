Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $139.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

