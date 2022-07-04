Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 14,676 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $226.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

