Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 16,147 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

STLA stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.