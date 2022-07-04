Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,740 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.2% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $249.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

