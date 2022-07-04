Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Snap-on worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $198.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

