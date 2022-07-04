Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CME Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME opened at $204.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average is $223.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

