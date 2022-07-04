Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

