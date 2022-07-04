Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 478.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 128.3% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

NYSE:FIS opened at $93.58 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

