Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.38 Million Position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.26% of Zurn Water Solutions worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZWS. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,042.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $35,853.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,491.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.