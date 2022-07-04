Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.86 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,201 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of FMC worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FMC by 18,245.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.