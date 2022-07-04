Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.90 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Western Digital worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

